Foundation Christian Academy joins schools in support of Cameron’s lawsuit against Beshear

By Kelly Dean
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 8:50 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Foundation Christian Academy joins schools in support of Attorney General Daniel Cameron and Danville Christian’s position regarding the Governor’s order banning in-person instruction at religious schools.

The lawsuit filed by Cameron and Danville Christian Academy says halting in-person instruction at religious schools violates the First Amendment as well as Kentucky’s equivalent constitutional guarantees and the Commonwealth’s Religious Freedom and Restoration Act.

The amicus brief was filed by Bourbon Christian Academy (in Paris), Foundation Christian Academy (in Bowling Green), Heritage Christian School (in Owensboro), Kentucky Christian Academy (in Campbellsville), Lexington Christian Academy, Lexington Latin School, Somerset Christian School, Summit Christian Academy (in Lexington), and Trinity Christian Academy (in Lexington).

“The Religious Schools, their administrators, faculty, staff, parents, and students have done everything asked of them to remain open for in-person instruction,” the brief reads.

It went on to cite specific precautions that have gone into place at the religious schools.

“The Religious Schools have heavily invested in COVID precautions including plexiglass barriers, personal protective equipment, sanitation equipment, physical distancing screens and barriers, thermometers, additional desks and tables, Wi-Fi, signage, and medical supplies.”

The new ruling from Governor Andy Beshear requires all primary education to be done virtually until at least January 4 for middle and high schools. Elementary schools not in red counties can continue classes in person starting December 7.

Read the full brief below:

Click here to read more about the lawsuit.

MORE: Daniel Cameron joins lawsuit against Ky. over NTI mandate

