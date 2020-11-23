Advertisement

Hilltoppers, Charlotte Move Matchup to Tuesday, December 1

WKU vs Southern Miss
WKU vs Southern Miss(WBKO)
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 1:49 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -WKU Football and Charlotte have announced that their upcoming game – which was scheduled for Saturday, November, 28 – will be moved to Tuesday, December 1. Kickoff at the 49ers’ Jerry Richardson Stadium will be at 9:30 a.m. CT and the game will be broadcasted on CBS Sports Network.

The new game date allows Charlotte to clear COVID-19 protocols that would have prevented the 49ers from competing this Saturday. Due to the adjusted capacity of 1,072 at Jerry Richardson Stadium, tickets will only be distributed to Charlotte students, families of team members for both teams, and a small amount to university guests. Tickets will not be made available for sale.

This will mark the Hilltoppers’ first December regular-season game since a 24-20 loss vs. Arkansas State on Dec. 3, 2009. WKU has a 6-3 record in December games in the program’s FBS Era (since 2009), which includes four bowl wins and two Conference USA Championship victories.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Inmate's wife worries for his safety after a distressing call about poor living conditions.
Warren County inmate’s wife worries for his safety after distressing call
Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports highest numbers of cases in a week since the pandemic began
Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports 2,135 COVID-19 cases; 5 deaths
Generic fire photo.
Woman transported to hospital with second-degree burns after Glasgow house fire
Robbery at Waffle House on Russellville Road

Latest News

WKU Basketball legend John Oldham passes away at 97.
Hilltopper legend John Oldham passes away at 97
WKU Hilltoppers vs. Louisville Cardinals, November 29, 2019 at Bridgestone Arena
Hilltoppers Draw Northern Iowa in Crossover Classic Opener
WKU Football taking on FIU
Hilltoppers get a Senior Day win over FIU
Isaiah Mason signs with NKU
Isaiah Mason signs with NKU