Hilltoppers, Charlotte Move Matchup to Tuesday, December 1

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -WKU Football and Charlotte have announced that their upcoming game – which was scheduled for Saturday, November, 28 – will be moved to Tuesday, December 1. Kickoff at the 49ers’ Jerry Richardson Stadium will be at 9:30 a.m. CT and the game will be broadcasted on CBS Sports Network.

The new game date allows Charlotte to clear COVID-19 protocols that would have prevented the 49ers from competing this Saturday. Due to the adjusted capacity of 1,072 at Jerry Richardson Stadium, tickets will only be distributed to Charlotte students, families of team members for both teams, and a small amount to university guests. Tickets will not be made available for sale.

This will mark the Hilltoppers’ first December regular-season game since a 24-20 loss vs. Arkansas State on Dec. 3, 2009. WKU has a 6-3 record in December games in the program’s FBS Era (since 2009), which includes four bowl wins and two Conference USA Championship victories.

