Hopkinsville Community College hosts the Great Gobble Giveaway

Hopkinsville community college
Hopkinsville community college(HCC)
By Marisa Williams
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 7:12 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Students who completed a form in advance will be eligible to receive boxes of food as a part of the Pathfinder’s Great Gobble Giveaway with Hopkinsville Community College this morning starting at 11:00 am.

The food pantry event sponsored by the HCC Foundation, Hopkinsville Rotary, Feeding America - Kentucky’s Heartland, and Kroger - Zero Hunger Zero Waste.

Participants will enter the drive off Talbert Drive, next to the HCC Auditorium Building, and proceed slowly and carefully down the drive between the Auditorium Building and the Emerging Technologies Building.

Directional signs, balloons, and music will indicate the route.

Tables along the drive will have 85 food totes available, one per student.

A limited number of hygiene totes will also be available.

Masks are required for all occupants in vehicles participating in the drive-thru event.

Fort Campbell Campus – Participants will proceed to the HCC window in the FTC Education Center.

There are 15 food totes available with one per student.

A limited number of hygiene totes will also be available.

Masks are required upon entry to the FTC Education Center. No Children may accompany students to pick-up totes.

