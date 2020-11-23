Horse Cave man indicted for manslaughter after collision

HORSE CAVE, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police arrested a Hart County man Monday on several charges related to a collision back in July.

According to KSP, 48-year-old Dale Meredith was driving a 2001 Freightliner semi-tractor trailer with a load of logs around 10 miles north of Liberty on July 9. Officials said for an unknown reason he crossed the centerline and then overcorrected, causing the load of logs to shift into the oncoming lane striking a 2013 Chevrolet driven by 27-year-old Ida Burton of Liberty.

At the time, Meredith and Burton were both air lifted to the University of Kentucky Hospital with severe injuries. Burton’s unborn child died.

Meredith was arrested at his home in Horse Cave Monday on an Indictment Warrant for the following charges:

Manslaughter 2nd Degree

Persistent Felony Offender II

Assault 1st Degree

Persistent Felony Offender II

Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess

Operating Motor Vehicle U/Influence 1st Degree Aggravating Circumstances

Violation Part 396 Federal Safety Regulations

Violation Part 392 Federal Safety Regulations

