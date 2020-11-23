Kiwanis Club of Franklin-Simpson presents drive-thru Christmas parade

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

The Kiwanis Club of Franklin-Simpson will host a drive-thru Christmas parade December 12 at 1:00 p.m. at Jim Roberts Community Park. Churches and community organizations are invited to enter. Other entry categories include cars (antique, specialty, etc.) and floats.

You can sign up to be a parade entry through November 30. Entry forms are located at Goodnight Library, Chamber of Commerce office, Charlie’s Electric or Gallery on the Square.

