LMPD officer injured, suspect killed in violent traffic stop

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead and an officer was injured after a traffic stop Sunday evening.

LMPD says it happened around 10:30 p.m. LMPD says they stopped the vehicle in the 2100 block of Gilligan Ave.

Eventually, an officer fired their weapon fatally wounding the suspect.

That suspect was taken to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment but succumbed to their wounds.

The officer was also taken to the hospital for treatment.

LMPD says a woman in the vehicle ran from the scene after the shooting happened. They are now searching for her for more information.

Interim LMPD Chief Yvette Gentry said in a news conference this is the first officer-involved shooting they’ve dealt with under their new protocols.

Kentucky State Police are handling the investigation into the incident.

The officer in the shooting was wearing a body camera during the traffic stop.

Protesters quickly arrived after the investigation started.

