Med Center COVID unit capacity up, T.J. Samson sees increase in ICU requirement

Area hospitals give update on COVID capacity.
Area hospitals give update on COVID capacity.(WBKO)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The latest numbers from surrounding hospitals show the Medical Center has 52 patients with COVID-19 which is up by 11 from Wednesday.

T.J. Regional Health reports their average COVID census the last two weeks was 19 to 20. The hospital adds they have seen an increase in those requiring ICU care as high as 50-percent.

Greenview Regional Hospital did not respond to our request for COVID unit capacity.

