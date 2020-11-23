Much Cooler Monday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Sunday featured plenty of clouds, plenty of wind, and a little rain. We may begin Monday with some clouds before more abundant sunshine returns. It will be chilly, with highs struggling to get out of the 40s. Tuesday looks much warmer as strong south winds take over before our next weathermaker arrives Tuesday night into Wednesday. Expect rain to break out Wednesday morning, becoming more widespread as the day wears on. Some thunder is also possible. Highs climb back into the 60s in the days leading up to Thanksgiving.

For Thanksgiving Day, our weather looks decent with seasonable temperatures and a mix of sun and clouds. Black Friday starts dry before our next system arrives Friday night with shower chances. The possibility for rain continue into much of the holiday weekend, with highs ranging from the upper 50s to low 60s. Colder air is forecast to dive into our region early next week as we close out November and enter December.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: AM Clouds, PM Sun. Cooler. High 52, Low 33, winds NW-6

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy and Warmer. High 60, Low 50, winds S-13

WEDNESDAY: Breezy with Showers Likely, Thunder Possible. High 65, Low 42, winds SW-17, G 30-40

Sunday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 62

Today’s Low: 47

Normal High: 57

Normal Low: 36

Record High: 78 (1934)

Record Low: 8 (1880)

Today’s Precip: 0.02″

Monthly Precip: 0.88″ (-2.10″)

Yearly Precip: 50.37″ (+6.52″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Today’s Sunset: 4:33 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:31 a.m.

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Count: 29)

Allergy Forecast:

Mold: Low

