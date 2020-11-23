Advertisement

Simpson Co. working mother says virtual schooling is too much

By Ashton Jones
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 9:26 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Simpson County working woman whose kids have been virtual all year says it’s too much.

Cary Lynn Rahla is a factory worker as well as a mother to three school-age kids. She goes to work at two in the morning and by daytime, her kids need help with the curriculum.

It’s put a lot of stress on their home life. Cary says the kids want time with mom to be fun, not for mom to be their teacher.

”Whenever they first started and it was just straight virtual, it was okay because they only had two classes that they had to do. But as the kids continued to grow, they added more classes each week,” she explains.

Cary says, as hard as it is to balance both, she’s thankful her family has not caught COVID-19. She says she hopes school can get back to normal soon.

