Tompkinsville woman arrested after Metcalfe County pursuit

Brittany Graves
Brittany Graves(BCDC)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
METCALFE COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A Tompkinsville woman was arrested on Saturday after allegedly trying to outrun authorities.

According to the Metcalfe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were on Shaw Creek Road investigating a theft that happened on Lone Star Ridge. While investigating, deputies said they saw a car matching a description of one belonging to suspects. Officials said they attempted to stop the car, but the driver immediately fled. Deputies said a short pursuit ended with a passenger running into a wooded area. The driver was identified as Brittany L. Graves. According to MCSO, the passenger was later identified as Contessa M. Gore, who had numerous outstanding warrants for her arrest.

Brittany Graves was arrested after a short pursuit.
Brittany Graves was arrested after a short pursuit.(MCSO)

Graves was placed under arrest and taken to the Barren County Jail on the following charges:

  • Flee or Evading the Police 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle)
  • Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree (Police Officer)
  • Reckless Driving
  • Excessive Window Tinting
  • Failure to Wear Seat Belt

Anyone with any information about the location of Contessa M. Gore is encouraged to contact the Metcalfe County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office anonymous tip number is (270) 432-0847 or information can be sent through Facebook messenger.

