Advertisement

Warren County inmate’s wife worries for his safety after distressing call

By Ashton Jones
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 9:38 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - An inmate’s wife is fearing for her husband in the Warren County Regional Jail.

The woman has asked to remain anonymous as her husband’s case is sorted out. She says he called to tell her about rough conditions and rising COVID cases.

“He was crying, upset, stating it was a terrible situation inside the facility—that everything was in disarray,” she explains emotionally.

Some of the problems she says he mentioned to her... covid cases rising... rioting... tens of people packed into a small gym with no bathroom.

“I have cried my eyes out. I feel so helpless.”

With what she’s heard, she has many fears, including, “physical harm and coming out with this virus that has killed so many.”

But Warren County Jailer Stephen Harmon says the claims are rumors.

“It is. It’s not accurate. And of course that’s the risk you run when you go in—I had the nurses and staff go into that cell and I believe it was Thursday and say someone in here is testing positive,” Harmon says.

The jailer explains, as far as inmates they know to be positive, there aren’t any. He does admit there are three staff members quarantining after testing positive.

“What we’ve done works—has worked up until this point so now we’re going to make some adjustments and obviously if we have inmates with symptoms, they go out to the ER. But as far as having a stack of tests to do on every inmate, we do not,” he notes.

As of right now, the jail does not have a running total of COVID-19 cases.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports second-highest number of coronavirus cases in single day
Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports highest numbers of cases in a week since the pandemic began
AG Daniel Cameron claimed Gov. Beshear's executive orders put in place due to COVID-19 are...
Daniel Cameron joins lawsuit against Ky. over NTI mandate
The Metcalfe County Sheriff's office responded to a single-vehicle collision
Metcalfe County Sheriff’s office responds to alcohol related collision in Edmonton
Alexa Rose Veit, 15, of Ballard County who passed away from COVID-19.
Family, community mourn loss of Ballard Co. teen who died from COVID-19

Latest News

Simpson County Schools
Simpson Co. working mother says virtual schooling is too much
Young child sends a drawing of Santa in his letter.
Postal worker writes back kids’ letters to Santa
Foundation Christian Academy joins schools in support of lawsuit against Beshear.
Foundation Christian Academy joins schools in support of Cameron’s lawsuit against Beshear
Now might be a good time to have an honest conversation with your kids about that they might...
Worried about money? Now is the time to talk to your children about holiday gifts