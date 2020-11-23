Warren County schools cease in-person instruction following Governor’s orders

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Public School district is commenting on the halt of in-person instruction.

All public and private schools ceased in-person classes beginning November 23 following the Governor’s executive order.

Please follow the link to view a message from Superintendent Clayton in response to Governor Beshear's Executive Order to close schools. https://www.warrencountyschools.org/Superintendent Posted by Warren County Public Schools on Thursday, November 19, 2020

The Warren County Public Schools’ Assistant Superintendent Melissa Stephanski says, before, the schools were offering the options of online or hybrid schedules.

Stephanski says this means the students are well-adjusted to virtual learning but she still notes virtual learning is not what the schools would prefer.

“Our goal is to have all of our kiddos back in our building and back to business as usual. But we certainly realize that the possibility of that may not be available so the more we can see them, the better,” Stephanksi explains.

Middle and high schools will remain remote until January 4 of 2021. Elementary schools can reopen on December 7 if the school is not within a Red Zone county and follows proper safety procedures. Click here for an interactive map of Covid incidence rates within Kentucky.

Click here for the full executive order from the Governor’s Office.

