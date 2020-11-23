Advertisement

Warren County Sheriff’s Office closed for the week due to COVID concerns

By Ashton Jones
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s office is closed for the week.

The business office will be closed this week to prevent the spread of COVID-19. We will not be performing any vehicle...

Posted by Warren County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, November 22, 2020

Sheriff Brett Hightower says an asymptomatic employee tested positive for COVID-19.

”We thought in the best interest when someone came in and with what the CDC guidelines are and working with the local health department, that we needed to close down. We have asked everybody to go and get tested just out of an abundance of caution,” Sheriff Hightower explains.

The business side of the Sheriff’s office has been closed, but people can use the tax drop off box and those who need a vehicle inspection can stop by next week.

Other operations such as the dispatch center, traffic and patrol, court security, and the records division are still operating.

“You know, we will pick up as soon as we can after the recommendations from our local health department and CDC guidelines that we can reopen. We just don’t want to, you know—as much contact as we have with the community—we want to make sure we’re keeping them safe as well as our own employees.”

Sheriff Hightower says if you need help, you can still contact the Sheriff’s office directly at 270-842-1633.

