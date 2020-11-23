Gov. Beshear reports 2,135 COVID-19 cases; 5 deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear gives the latest update Monday afternoon on the spread of COVID-19 in Kentucky.

“Day in and day out, our health care workers are doing what it takes. So day in and day out, we have to, too. Think about their sacrifice, every day going into a unit where they could contract this virus that they see people die from,” said Gov. Beshear. “What about our sacrifice? Over these coming months until we get to a vaccine, are we willing to step up for them and for each other, to make sure we can all get through this?

“We are at war. They are on the front lines and they are our only line. I will not abandon them. I will stand with them and I will make the difficult decisions it takes to make sure that our health care system can ultimately help everybody who needs it.”

The Governor shared a video in which health care workers ask all Americans to wear masks.

Wearing masks continues to be the most effective action Kentuckians can take to protect themselves and others. A recent study in Kansas from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed that on average, counties that mandated mask-wearing saw a 6% reduction in cases; in contrast, the counties that opted out saw a 100% increase in cases.

The Governor said if Kentuckians do not take drastic measures to control the statewide outbreak, we will soon experience other states’ alarming current reality: New York has had to reopen a field hospital in Staten Island due to accelerating hospitalizations; in Wisconsin, the Mayo Clinic has been forced to put hospital beds in lobbies and a parking garage because hospitals have exceeded 100% capacity; and 22% of hospitals nationwide say they will face a critical staff shortage in the next week.

Gov. Beshear reported 2,135 cases of the virus, the highest total for a Monday to date. The new cases raise the total number of infections to 160,232 since the outbreak began. Counties with the highest number of reported cases Monday included Warren with 54 and Barren with 20.

The Governor reported five deaths raising the death toll to 1,792.

Those reported lost to the virus Monday include a 73-year-old woman from Fayette County; a 73-year-old man from Harlan County; two men, ages 85 and 88, from McCracken County; and a 77-year-old man from Webster County.

Kentucky COVID Facts 11-23-2020 (WBKO)

Watch below.

