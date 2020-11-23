Advertisement

Worried about money? Now is the time to talk to your children about holiday gifts

Now might be a good time to have an honest conversation with your kids about that they might...
Now might be a good time to have an honest conversation with your kids about that they might not get their dream gift for the holidays.(AP)
By Maira Ansari
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 7:20 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Many people are worried about money being tight this holiday season. Now might be a good time to have an honest conversation with your kids about that they might not get their dream gift for the holidays.

According to Wallethub’s 2020 coronavirus and holiday shopping survey, as many as one in three people say they’ll forego gifts entirely this year. In addition, more than 102 million consumers will spend less on the holiday this year than they did last year, according to the same report. COVID-19 seems to be the reason for personal cutback.

The health crisis has negatively impacted the finances and health of many families in the U.S. More than 20 million adults are currently on unemployment benefits and more have likely lost income due to the coronavirus.

Experts say to have open and honest conversations with kids, explaining to them the circumstances and validate any feelings they have. Most importantly, keep an optimistic attitude about making the holiday’s enjoyable as possible.

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports second-highest number of coronavirus cases in single day
Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports highest numbers of cases in a week since the pandemic began
AG Daniel Cameron claimed Gov. Beshear's executive orders put in place due to COVID-19 are...
Daniel Cameron joins lawsuit against Ky. over NTI mandate
The Metcalfe County Sheriff's office responded to a single-vehicle collision
Metcalfe County Sheriff’s office responds to alcohol related collision in Edmonton
Alexa Rose Veit, 15, of Ballard County who passed away from COVID-19.
Family, community mourn loss of Ballard Co. teen who died from COVID-19

Latest News

Inmate's wife worries for his safety after a distressing call about poor living conditions.
Warren County inmate’s wife worries for his safety after distressing call
Simpson County Schools
Simpson Co. working mother says virtual schooling is too much
Young child sends a drawing of Santa in his letter.
Postal worker writes back kids’ letters to Santa
Foundation Christian Academy joins schools in support of lawsuit against Beshear.
Foundation Christian Academy joins schools in support of Cameron’s lawsuit against Beshear