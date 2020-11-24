2nd annual Wendy’s Twinkle at the Track opens Friday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Monday, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at the NCM Motorsports Park for the second annual Wendy’s Twinkle at the Track presented by U.S. Bank.

“We’re so excited to welcome everyone back!” Taylor Howard said. Howard is the Marketing Coordinator at the Motorsports Park.

This year, the layout of the track is different, and there are some new additions too.

“There are new lights and more drive-thru tunnels this year, which were a crowd favorite last year,” Howard said.

This is a “COVID-19 friendly” event, as you do not have to leave your car to participate. This year there are about two miles of lights and more than 350 different displays.

“It’s just a really phenomenal thing to do and enjoy with your kids, grandparents and it’s a very safe environment to do so,” Eric Walker with U.S. Bank said.

Wendy’s Twinkle at the Track opens to the public on Black Friday. From there, it will be open every day from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. through New Year’s Day, with the exception of Christmas.

For more information about the event, or to pre-order tickets you can click here.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.