Breezy and Warmer Tuesday

Yellow “First Alert Weather Day” for Active Weather Wednesday!
By Shane Holinde
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 6:33 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Monday looked good with seasonably cool readings and a good dose of sunshine. Tuesday also looks nice overall, but our next system looks potent, and it will arrive the day before Thanksgiving with plenty of rain and plenty of wind!

South winds start kicking up Tuesday with partly to mostly sunny skies expected. Highs will climb to near 60. It will be even warmer Wednesday, but not as nice. A storm system will arrive, bringing with it rainy conditions by Wednesday morning along with wind gusts that may exceed 40 mph! There is also a Marginal Risk for a few isolated strong/severe storms over our western sections Wednesday afternoon. Rain moves out Wednesday night with winds relaxing.

Thanksgiving Day looks good, with mild readings and a fair amount of sunshine. Black Friday also starts dry before our next weathermaker arrives. Decent chances for rain are in play beginning Friday night, lasting through the weekend. Much colder air is slated to arrive Monday as we close out November!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Partly Sunny, Breezy and Warmer. High 60, Low 52, winds S-13

WEDNESDAY: Windy with Showers Likely, Thunder Possible. High 65, Low 42, winds SW-20, Gusts 40

THANKSGIVING DAY (THURSDAY): Partly Sunny, a Bit Cooler. High 59, Low 40, winds SE-6

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 55

Today’s Low: 34

Normal High: 56

Normal Low: 35

Record High: 78 (1920)

Record Low: 10 (1887)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.88″ (-2.25″)

Yearly Precip: 50.37″ (+6.37″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Today’s Sunset: 4:32 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:32 a.m.

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Count: 29)

Allergy Forecast:

Mold: Low

