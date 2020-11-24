Advertisement

Delta CEO thanks employees with free travel

Delta CEO thanks employees with free travel
Delta CEO thanks employees with free travel(CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 9:11 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Most people don’t want to spend vacation time in the office, but things are a little different if you work for an airline.

Delta Airlines is gifting employees with two passes for free travel anywhere in the world the airline flies.

The perk is for anyone who worked or took voluntary leave in 2020, covering about 40,000 employees.

The passes never expire.

Delta reported a $5.4 billion loss last month.

Airlines and employee unions have been pushing Congress to extend the $50 billion bailout it passed last spring since it ran out Oct. 1.

Delta and Southwest Airlines said in September that they would not take additional federal loans.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Inmate's wife worries for his safety after a distressing call about poor living conditions.
Warren County inmate’s wife worries for his safety after distressing call
Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports highest numbers of cases in a week since the pandemic began
Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports 2,135 COVID-19 cases; 5 deaths
Generic fire photo.
Woman transported to hospital with second-degree burns after Glasgow house fire
Robbery at Waffle House on Russellville Road

Latest News

Protesters hold signs outside the Richard H. Austin state office building during a rally in...
Biden transition gets govt OK after Trump out of options
Hospitalizations and COVID-19 cases soar as the United States enters one of the busiest travel...
Millions stick to Thanksgiving travel plans despite warnings
Covid-19 in Kentucky
Barren River District Health Department confirms 12,447 cases of COVID-19 in the district
Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal collision in Hart County
Kentucky State Police investigate fatal collision in Hart County