Edmonson County domestic complaint leads to assault on a police officer

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Sunday, an Edmonson County Sheriff’s deputy went to York Street for an active domestic complaint.

Deputies say 37-year-old Janet Hess Compton, of Brownsville, had an active indictment warrant. When law enforcement arrived, they say Compton was in the front yard and was told she was under arrest. Deputies say Compton ran inside the home. As the deputy entered, they say 65-year-old David Edward Houchin, of Brownsville, blocked the deputy from entering further. Deputies say Houchin then knocked the deputy down and Compton ran out the back door.

Houchin was placed under arrest and charged with: Hindering Prosecution or Apprehension—2nd Degree and Assault 3rd Degree—Police Officer or Probation Officer.

Compton was served an Indictment Warrant for charges of Burglary, 2nd Degree, Possession of Marijuana, Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree, and Terroristic Threatening, 3rd Degree. She was also charged with Escape—3rd Degree.

Compton and Houchin were taken to the Hart County Jail.

