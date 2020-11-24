Advertisement

Families meet after double kidney swap

By WESH staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) - Two Florida families involved in a kidney swap now have a forever bond.

Their story is almost unheard of - two women from different families each donated a kidney to save the life of the other’s loved one. The families met for the first time Monday.

Jamie McKenzie said her 4-year-old daughter Emery has needed a new kidney since birth.

“Seeing the way that these she’s struggled, struggled in life, nobody wants to see their child suffer,” the mother said.

Emery’s parents unfortunately were not proper matches, but Hallie Thomas was.

“This has been such a big journey for us, I’m a teacher, so anything involving kids is a soft spot for me,” Thomas said.

She happily donated a kidney to little Emery. As luck would have it, Emery’s mom was a match for Hallie Thomas’ husband Richard, who also needed a kidney.

“For as long as I have this kidney, for as long as I’m alive, that family and that gesture is going to mean a lot to us,” he said.

A swap between families is rare, but to have all of the people involved living locally was truly amazing.

“It means a lot to us, a piece of Hallie is part of their family, and their family is a part of our family,” Richard Thomas said.

“The anticipation of knowing who part of your body is with that family and part of their body is in my daughter now, it’s a pretty crazy scenario,” Jamie McKenzie said.

Hallie Thomas said she intends to have reunions with the family.

“Multiple reunions from here until the end of time,” she said.

Once COVID-19 isn’t such an issue, they’ll also have a much-anticipated embrace.

“The time when COVID doesn’t exist and just wrap my arms around her and give her the biggest hug,” Hallie Thomas said.

Copyright 2020 WESH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Inmate's wife worries for his safety after a distressing call about poor living conditions.
Warren County inmate’s wife worries for his safety after distressing call
Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports 2,135 COVID-19 cases; 5 deaths
Dale Meredith was arrested on several charges related to a July collision.
Horse Cave man indicted for manslaughter after collision
Robbery at Waffle House on Russellville Road
Officer involved shooting in louisville
LMPD officer injured, suspect killed in violent traffic stop

Latest News

With the acknowledgement from the General Services Administration, the Biden team will have...
Pennsylvania, Nevada certify Biden as winner of presidential vote
On June 27, 2019, Senate Bill 67 took effect in Kentucky, making sexual crimes against an...
Two Kentuckians convicted of sex crimes involving an animal
Jack Antonoff arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles....
Grammys announce 1st batch of nominees for 2021 show
Animals cross over I-80 in Summit County, Utah using a crossing designed for them.
WATCH: Wildlife uses Utah’s first interstate crossing just for them
President-elect Joe Biden speaks at The Queen theater, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in Wilmington,...
Biden set to formally introduce his national security team