Advertisement

Federal labor rules end extended unemployment aid for Kentuckians

The state will not be able to pay any extended benefits after Nov. 28.
The state will not be able to pay any extended benefits after Nov. 28.(AP)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - The U.S. Department of Labor (USDOL) has decided to end extended unemployment insurance payments for Kentuckians.

The Kentucky Labor Cabinet received notification Monday from the USDOL that the state’s insured unemployment rate – the number of people currently receiving unemployment insurance as a percentage of the labor force – had fallen below the threshold for the state to continue administering extended UI benefits.

Gov. Andy Beshear said Kentucky families are struggling and hurting financially, but he has no recourse to reverse the federal agency’s decision.

“As we have noted before, the USDOL sets the rules for unemployment eligibility, and we are required to follow those rules,” Gov. Beshear said.

The state will not be able to pay any extended benefits after Nov. 28. No new applications will be accepted after that date, and claimants who have yet to exhaust all benefits will not receive the balance of their funds.

Claimants who continue to be off work due to COVID-19, however, may be eligible for PUA benefits through the end of the year.

The loss of the extended benefit program will not affect the ability of Kentuckians losing their jobs to qualify for traditional unemployment insurance or the state’s ability to administer that program.

Kentuckians who are impacted can go to Focus Career to create or upload a resume and to view available jobs in their area. For other information on the Kentucky Career Centers, please go to kcc.ky.gov.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Inmate's wife worries for his safety after a distressing call about poor living conditions.
Warren County inmate’s wife worries for his safety after distressing call
Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports 2,135 COVID-19 cases; 5 deaths
Dale Meredith was arrested on several charges related to a July collision.
Horse Cave man indicted for manslaughter after collision
Robbery at Waffle House on Russellville Road
Officer involved shooting in louisville
LMPD officer injured, suspect killed in violent traffic stop

Latest News

Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports second highest COVID-19 total for a Tuesday
Virtual Run & Walk
Miracle on Main Street Mile Virtual Run & Walk
Several restaurants will be open in the Bowling Green area on Thanksgiving.
Bowling Green area Thanksgiving carryout options
raceroster.com
Frozen 4 at Ephram White Park