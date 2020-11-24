Advertisement

FROZEN4 in early 2021 at Ephram White Park

By Laura Rogers
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 12:48 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The 4 mile run and 2 mile walk supports a high school athlete in need of financial assistance for medical bills.

The FROZEN4 is a a four mile race and two mile run that will support Damarie Lyons, a junior at North Hardin High School. Lyons is a wide receiver for his school’s football team and was diagnosed with osteosarcoma (bone cancer) in October.

The 10th running of the FROZEN4 will be January 2, 2021 at Ephram White Park. Start times will be staggered to ensure a socially-distanced race and to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines. Waves of 50 participants will start at 9:00 a.m., 10:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. Registration closes December 7.

