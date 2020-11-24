Kentucky State Police investigate fatal collision in Hart County

MUNFORDVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - On Monday, Kentucky State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Hart County.

According to Kentucky State Police, Johnny W. Moran III. was driving a 2014 Volkswagon Passat near the 1200 block of Cub Run Highway.

Troopers said a Freightliner semi-truck was traveling in the same area, and Moran’s vehicle crossed the center line and struck the truck head-on.

Johnny Moran III was transported by Hart County EMS to the Medical Center at Caverna where he was pronounced dead.

Nobody else was injured in the crash. The investigation remains ongoing.

