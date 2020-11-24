Advertisement

Kentucky State Police investigate fatal collision in Hart County

Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal collision in Hart County
Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal collision in Hart County(WBKO)
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 8:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUNFORDVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - On Monday, Kentucky State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Hart County.

According to Kentucky State Police, Johnny W. Moran III. was driving a 2014 Volkswagon Passat near the 1200 block of Cub Run Highway.

Troopers said a Freightliner semi-truck was traveling in the same area, and Moran’s vehicle crossed the center line and struck the truck head-on.

Johnny Moran III was transported by Hart County EMS to the Medical Center at Caverna where he was pronounced dead.

Nobody else was injured in the crash. The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Inmate's wife worries for his safety after a distressing call about poor living conditions.
Warren County inmate’s wife worries for his safety after distressing call
Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports highest numbers of cases in a week since the pandemic began
Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports 2,135 COVID-19 cases; 5 deaths
Generic fire photo.
Woman transported to hospital with second-degree burns after Glasgow house fire
Robbery at Waffle House on Russellville Road

Latest News

Covid-19 in Kentucky
Barren River District Health Department confirms 12,447 cases of COVID-19 in the district
One restaurant in Bowling Green is giving back this Thanksgiving
Los Mariachis in Bowling Green giving away free meals on thanksgiving
Warren County Sheriff office closed for the week
Warren County sheriff's office closed for this week
Warren County Schools cease in person instruction
Warren County schools cease in person instruction