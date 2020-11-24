Advertisement

KSP to sell Trooper Teddy’s this holiday weekend starting Thursday

By Ana Medina
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 6:21 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -If this holiday season you’re in the spirit of giving back then buying a Trooper Teddy might be a good option for you.

Kentucky State Police say their Trooper teddies will go on sale on Thursday, November 26, and throughout this holiday weekend.

Their normal price is $20 but the bears will be on sale this week for $15.

Proceeds from the sale of the bears will benefit the Trooper Teddy Project that provides bears to children in traumatic situations that can range from accidents to domestic abuse cases.

KSP says the program does not utilize state dollars and relies solely on donations and the sale of the bears to sustain it.

For those interested in purchasing a bear or making a tax-deductible contribution to the project, click here or shop through eBay or you have the option to pick up your bear for free at KSP Headquarters in Frankfort or at any KSP post.

