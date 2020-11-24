Advertisement

Los Mariachis in Bowling Green to offer free meals during Thanksgiving

By Ana Medina
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - One restaurant is giving back this Thanksgiving in an effort to not let people go hungry during the holiday.

Los Mariachis in Bowling Green in partnership with Sysco and US Foods is giving away free meals on Thursday, November 26, from 10 a.m. until noon.

Spread the word, in partnership with Sysco and US Foods we will be giving away free meals on Thursday November 26th from...

Posted by Los mariachis bowling green on Monday, November 16, 2020

According to the manager, Lalo Mendoza the meal being given away is one of their most popular, it consists of chicken, rice, and cheese.

They hope people will come out and their only request is that people stay in their cars and wear a mask.

Servers will come outside and take orders.

The meals are only at the Bowling Green location and are limited to one meal per person.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Inmate's wife worries for his safety after a distressing call about poor living conditions.
Warren County inmate’s wife worries for his safety after distressing call
Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports highest numbers of cases in a week since the pandemic began
Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports 2,135 COVID-19 cases; 5 deaths
Generic fire photo.
Woman transported to hospital with second-degree burns after Glasgow house fire
Robbery at Waffle House on Russellville Road

Latest News

Covid-19 in Kentucky
Barren River District Health Department confirms 12,447 cases of COVID-19 in the district
Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal collision in Hart County
Kentucky State Police investigate fatal collision in Hart County
One restaurant in Bowling Green is giving back this Thanksgiving
Los Mariachis in Bowling Green giving away free meals on thanksgiving
Warren County Sheriff office closed for the week
Warren County sheriff's office closed for this week
Warren County Schools cease in person instruction
Warren County schools cease in person instruction