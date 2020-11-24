Los Mariachis in Bowling Green to offer free meals during Thanksgiving

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - One restaurant is giving back this Thanksgiving in an effort to not let people go hungry during the holiday.

Los Mariachis in Bowling Green in partnership with Sysco and US Foods is giving away free meals on Thursday, November 26, from 10 a.m. until noon.

Spread the word, in partnership with Sysco and US Foods we will be giving away free meals on Thursday November 26th from... Posted by Los mariachis bowling green on Monday, November 16, 2020

According to the manager, Lalo Mendoza the meal being given away is one of their most popular, it consists of chicken, rice, and cheese.

They hope people will come out and their only request is that people stay in their cars and wear a mask.

Servers will come outside and take orders.

The meals are only at the Bowling Green location and are limited to one meal per person.

