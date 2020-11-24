Miracle on Main Street Mile supports Life’s Better Together

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Life’s Better Together will host “Miracle on Main Street Mile” this holiday season. The virtual run and walk presented by ServPro of Warren County will be held virtually, and you’re encouraged to take a few photos along the way.

Participants will run a one-mile distance between December 5-13 to support families in our community with a child or parent battling a critical illness. You can run in the community in which you live or a town you are visiting. While on your jog, take a picture of your favorite landmark, like a decorated courthouse, a Main Street sign, a town square, or your favorite local business – places that showcase the character of the city.

In order to cross the virtual finish line, your selfie must be emailed to lb2getheroffice@gmail.com. Include the city and landmark in your photo as LBT will post pictures of all finishers and awards will be determined based on that information.

