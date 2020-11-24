Advertisement

Off-duty officer fatally shoots burglary suspect after teen son calls for help

Police say while a 13-year-old boy was inside, a person attempted to break into a West Miami-Dade, Florida, home. The boy called his parents, one a Miami police officer who responded to the scene and confronted the suspect.(Source: WSVN via CNN)
By WSVN Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 2:18 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MIAMI-DADE, Fla. (WSVN) - Florida state authorities are investigating after an off-duty Miami police officer shot and killed a man who allegedly attempted to break into a home with the officer’s 13-year-old son inside.

Police say a person attempted to break into the back of a home Monday afternoon in West Miami-Dade, Florida. The 13-year-old boy inside the home called his parents to tell them what was happening.

His father, a City of Miami police officer, responded to the scene and confronted the suspect. Police say that’s when shots were fired.

Paramedics transported the suspect as a trauma alert to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The house reportedly belonged to the involved officer’s ex-wife.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting.

