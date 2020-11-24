Advertisement

Officers hand out turkeys instead of tickets in NYC

By News 12 Brooklyn Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 3:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (News 12) - Getting pulled over by a police officer can ruin any day, but that was definitely not the case in New York City as officers handed out turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving.

The New York City Police Department’s Rapid Response Team was on a mission Monday in the Bronx neighborhood. Just moments after a driver made a turn at a red light, officers closed in, jumping out of the car, surrounding the vehicle and handing the driver – a turkey.

“Oh, my God, you scared me. Thank God, it’s not a ticket,” the driver said. “I was so scared. Thank you so much!”

The officers made several stops for minor infractions, like an obstructed view, but instead of handing out tickets, they cut the drivers a break and gave them turkeys.

It was a way to spread some love during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has left a lot of people struggling.

“Watching the news and seeing the long lines at these food banks, we all collectively came together and said how can we surprise people?” one officer said.

Even with masks on, they accomplished their goal, and happiness shone through.

Copyright 2020 News 12 Brooklyn via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Inmate's wife worries for his safety after a distressing call about poor living conditions.
Warren County inmate’s wife worries for his safety after distressing call
Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports 2,135 COVID-19 cases; 5 deaths
Robbery at Waffle House on Russellville Road
Officer involved shooting in louisville
LMPD officer injured, suspect killed in violent traffic stop
Dale Meredith was arrested on several charges related to a July collision.
Horse Cave man indicted for manslaughter after collision

Latest News

Hartsfield-Jackson airport prepares for a flood of travelers ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.
Atlanta airport prepares for Thanksgiving rush amid pandemic
Delta CEO thanks employees with free travel
Delta CEO thanks employees with free travel
President-elect Joe Biden speaks at The Queen theater, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in Wilmington,...
Biden set to formally introduce his national security team
With the acknowledgement from the General Services Administration, the Biden team will have...
Biden's transition to White House can formally begin, key govt agency says
Slightly Warmer
Warmer Tuesday, Followed by Storms Wednesday