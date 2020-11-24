Prominent figure in Louisville protests shot dead in carjacking, family members say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man who was a prominent figure in protests in downtown Louisville following the shooting death of Breonna Taylor was shot and killed Monday, his family said.

Travis Nagdy’s mother confirmed to WAVE 3 News her son was shot and killed.

The shooting was reported around 12:25 a.m. in the 2100 block of Crittenden Drive, Louisville Metro police said.

Nagdy, 21, was taken to University of Louisville Hospital, where he died from his injuries. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office confirmed his identity later Monday.

Some of his friends said Nagdy was on his way to protest at an officer-involved shooting that happened in the 2100 block of Gilligan Avenue when he was killed.

Nagdy was a fixture at Louisville protests and was known as the man with the megaphone, his friends said. He often led chants and marches fighting for justice and equality.

“It was an honor and privilege to work by Travis,” Jacoby Morris, Nagdy’s friend and fellow protester, said. “I think God opened the gates and said, ‘Well done, Travis. Come on home.’”

Shameka Parrish-Wright, with The Bail Project, posted about his leadership:

You ever met a natural born leader? I have & 6 months later he was shot. #Day180 #JusticeforBreonnaTaylor✊🏾 at #InjusticeSquarePark. We lost a great one.This whole time I & we been out here for our young people like Travis Nagdy. We have become a family & all that comes with it! pic.twitter.com/oRxvsmTuoc — ShamekaParrishWright (@Seasoned4u) November 23, 2020

Nadgy’s last post on Facebook read, “All hands on deck,” and his friends said he had dreams of bringing people together.

“I saw Travis the other day and the one thing he said was, ‘I want everyone to be united, so if we don’t do anything else, whatever we do, whatever moves me make, let’s do it as one, as a unit,’” said Summer Dickerson, Nagdy’s friend and fellow protester.

Added Morris: “His last post was, ‘All hands on deck,’ so his last post was an action. That tells me that after God saw fit to let him finish doing his last action, he called him home regardless of what the situation was. Like I said, Travis, well done. You died doing something you loved. Whatever happened, you died doing something you loved.”

Rep. Charles Booker said, “We’ve suffered a great loss. Travis Nagdy, a young leader committed to the fight for justice, is gone.”

We’ve suffered a great loss. Travis Nagdy, a young leader committed to the fight for justice, is gone.



As we marched for Breonna Taylor, it was often Travis and his megaphone leading the way. A bullet took his breath, but we still hear his voice.



Rest in Power, young Brother. — Charles Booker (@Booker4KY) November 23, 2020

Nagdy’s friends said they hope his actions can inspire others to continue his activism.

“He’s still with us spiritually,” said Hakeem Harvey, Nagdy’s friend and another fellow protester. “I bet you his spirit will still be marching alongside us.”

The Louisville Metro Human Relations Commission called Nagdy a “dedicated activist.”

Monday evening at a vigil, Nagdy’s protest family surrounded his mother with love in the spot her son took his last breath.

As one of the youngest protesters at Jefferson Square Park, Nagdy was like a son to most. Chaunda Lee, one of the Jefferson Square Park “moms” said she has 8 children, and she considered Nagdy as her son, too.

Lee said the things she’ll miss most about Nagdy are his hugs.

“Everybody out here gives me a hug,” Lee said, “but when he comes to hug me, his wing span is so wide.”

Others said he’ll be remembered as a ball of energy.

“A lot of the marches were maybe 10 miles, 12 miles, 15 miles,” Chris Wills told WAVE 3 News, “and he’s still in the front just walking, chanting.”

Nagdy’s protest family said he’s another person gone too soon, but they will continue to keep his name alive as they march the streets of Louisville.

A GoFundMe page was set up to cover funeral costs for Nagdy. Hours after being set up, the fund already had raised more than double its goal of $5,000.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

