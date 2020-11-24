Advertisement

Single mom hoping to help other single mothers for Thanksgiving

Kindness is everywhere this holiday season-even on Facebook where people are offering to help families, who may be struggling.
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: Nov. 21, 2020 at 9:14 PM CST
Nikki Cowan specifically reaching out to single mothers on a page she manages called Knoxville Eats.

She knows what it’s like to have only a few dollars at the grocery store during the holidays. She says her friends and family to support her.

Now she’s able to give back so she sought out people to help on Facebook. She says not only has she found a single mom to help, but she’s gotten more than a dozen messages from people inspired to help.

“I have a soft spot for hardworking single moms trying to make it but need a little more help. I know there are a lot of people that don’t have the family I have or the support system. So, if they don’t provide it, it just doesn’t happen,” said Cowan.

She says it can be a family or really anyone who needs help.

