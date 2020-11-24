Stansbury Announces Signing of Nation’s Top JUCO Player Jamarion Sharp

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -WKU Hilltopper Basketball head coach Rick Stansbury announced Monday the signing of Jamarion Sharp (7-3, Center) in the 2021 class.

Sharp, a Hopkinsville, Ky., native, is entering his sophomore season at John Logan College in Carterville, Ill. He’s ranked a four-star recruit and the top junior-college player in the nation by 247Sports.

“We’re excited for Jamarion to be a part of our family,” WKU head coach Rick Stansbury said. “We offered Jamarion four years ago when he was a high school junior at Hopkinsville and wasn’t playing. We watched Coach Tim Haworth work him out at halftime, and we offered him that night. It’s very obvious his upside is unlimited. He’s a great young man with a terrific mother. He’s had the opportunity to be coached by some terrific high school coaches in Coach Haworth for three years and Larry Miller for one year, and then he’s had the chance to play for one of the top JUCO programs in the country at John Logan. We’re thrilled to have him and his family join our program.”

Sharp averaged 5.5 points, five rebounds, and 3.7 blocks per game as a freshman at Logan. He shot 64.1% from the field, appearing in 33 games with 13 starts.

The center helped Logan finish undefeated in conference play for the first time in school history and tally a 28-5 overall record. He was named to the All-Great Rivers Athletic Conference Team.

Before arriving at Logan, Sharp averaged 7.6 points and 7.9 rebounds as a senior at Hopkinsville High School. He was named to the All-Eighth District Team and to the Kentucky All-Stars.

