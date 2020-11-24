Advertisement

Two Kentuckians convicted of sex crimes involving an animal

On June 27, 2019, Senate Bill 67 took effect in Kentucky, making sexual crimes against an animal a Class D felony.(AP)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced Tuesday that a prosecution by his Office of Special Prosecutions led to the conviction of two Kentuckians for sexual crimes against an animal.

On Monday, Nolene Renee Horn, age 44, of Bracken County and Christopher S. Jones, age 50, of Mason County pled guilty to two counts of sexual crimes against an animal, a Class D Felony, and two counts of torture of a dog, a Class A Misdemeanor.

“I am thankful to the Maysville Police Department and the Boone County Sheriff’s Office for their investigative work, which laid the foundation for our Office of Special Prosecutions to secure a conviction on behalf of the Commonwealth,” said Attorney General Cameron.  “I am also grateful to the General Assembly for passing Senate Bill 67 last year and ensuring appropriate state penalties exist to address this sort of terrible crime.”

Sentencing is scheduled for February 22, 2021.

