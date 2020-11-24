Warmer Tuesday, Followed by Storms Wednesday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Look for warmer temperatures today, as we pick up on a South wind, however the quiet weather will likely only last one more day. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to break out around Sunrise Wednesday, bringing heavy rains and gusty winds to the area. South Central Ky has been placed in “Marginal” risk for severe weather with the best chances for stronger thunderstorms occurring in our far Western Couties. The heaviest rains will move through earlier in the morning hours with the actual cold front passing later in the afternoon. The good news is that we’ll dry out for the Thanksgiving holiday Thursday with high temperatures holding around 60s. Friday appears to be mostly dry, as well with the models hinting at our next chances for rain on Saturday and Sunday.

