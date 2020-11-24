Gov. Beshear reports second highest COVID-19 total for a Tuesday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear gives the latest update on the spread of coronavirus in Kentucky.

“The number of people we lose is compounded when community spread is as high as it is and when it overwhelms the health care capacity of a state or region. This is happening in real time across the country,” said Gov. Beshear. “It’s starting to happen here in Kentucky. If we do not stop the exponential growth of cases, we will exceed our health care capacity. We will experience more loss and more death than we have to.”

Gov. Beshear said Kentuckians should avoid travel and only have dinner with people who live in their household, or at a maximum, people from two households (no more than eight people total).

“Protect your family at Thanksgiving this year so they will be here at Christmas next year,” said Gov. Beshear.

The Governor reported 2,690 new cases of COVID-19 and 17 deaths.

Those reported lost to the virus Tuesday include a 90-year-old woman from Calloway County; two women, ages 64 and 81, and a 52-year-old man from Daviess County; an 81-year-old man from Hardin County; a 67-year-old man from Henry County; an 86-year-old woman and five men, ages 64, 67, 75, 76 and 88, from Jefferson County; a 78-year-old woman from Kenton County; a 60-year-old man from Martin County; a 90-year-old woman from McLean County; an 88-year-old woman from Metcalfe County; and an 81-year-old woman from Shelby County.

Warren County was once again listed among the counties with the highest new cases with 70.

Gov. Beshear reminded Kentuckians that receiving one negative COVID-19 test result days before a gathering can’t guarantee that you won’t infect others at that event.

“It can take time for an infection to show up in a test,” said Gov. Beshear. “Please keep your Thanksgiving celebration as small as you can.”

KDPH especially advises against travel to any state with a positivity rate of 15% or higher. As of Tuesday, those states were: Wyoming (58.89%), South Dakota (44.14%), Iowa (43.14%), Idaho (40.12%), Kansas (38.23%), Pennsylvania (25.40%), New Mexico (23.87%), Missouri (22.59%), Alabama (22.15%), Utah (19.62%), Montana (18.71%), Arizona (18.54%), Mississippi (18.23%), Oregon (16.30%) and Ohio (15.87%).

