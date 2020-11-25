Advertisement

Bowling Green Fire Department delivers Thanksgiving meal boxes to Family Enrichment Center

By Katey Cook
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 10:05 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Early Tuesday morning, crews with the Bowling Green Fire Department dropped off 75 meal boxes to the Family Enrichment Center in Bowling Green.

“There are a lot of families who are struggling,” Denise Lambrianou, who is the Adoption Resource Program Coordinator at Family Enrichment Center said, “We’ve heard through several families that they’re very appreciative of the boxes this year just because some of them have lost jobs or their hours have been cut.”

Lambrianou said where they used to open the offering of meals to the public, they are focusing on just helping their clients this year, specifically those is their Wee Care Childcare Center and FEC Little Learners programs.

“We’ve learned that our client’s needs have grown so where we used to be able to give them out to the public we now we just give them to the clients that go through our agency so the Bowling Green Fire Department provided 75 boxes to our clients,” Lambrianou said.

Each box contained a turkey and a few side items, enough to at least feed a family of four. They will either be delivered to families in surrounding counties, or picked up by those nearby,

