‘First Alert Day’ for Wednesday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tuesday was nice, but get ready for a more active weather day Wednesday! A strong storm system rolls into the Ohio Valley with showers and a few thunderstorms along with gusty winds. A few storms may approach severe limits Wednesday afternoon.

Expect periods of rain to develop Wednesday morning, with showers a good bet into the afternoon. It will be quite windy, with gusts to near 40mph expected. As a cold front draws near Wednesday evening, a few storms could grow to strong/severe limits. An isolated damaging wind gust is possible, with a brief tornado spin-up also not totally out of the question. The system moves away Wednesday night, with rain ending and winds relaxing.

Thanksgiving Day may start with clouds before some sunshine breaks through. Expect highs in the upper 50s to around 60. Black Friday looks nice, with more sunshine and temps slightly warmer.

The remainder of the holiday weekend will feature cooler readings, with Saturday looking dry before some rain possibly returns Sunday.

As for next week, get set for the coldest air we’ve felt so far this season! Highs plummet into the 40s to start next week with overnight lows tumbling into the 20s. Light rain may even end as a little light snow late Monday!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Windy with Showers Likely, Thunder Possible. High 68, Low 46, winds S-20, Gusts 40

THANKSGIVING DAY (THURSDAY): Clouds with Some Sun, a Bit Cooler. High 60, Low 41, winds SE-6

BLACK FRIDAY: Partly Sunny, a Bit Warmer. High 63, Low 40, winds S-6

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 59

Today’s Low: 36

Normal High: 56

Normal Low: 35

Record High: 75 (1931)

Record Low: 2 (1950)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.88″ (-2.40″)

Yearly Precip: 50.37″ (+6.22″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Today’s Sunset: 4:32 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:35 a.m.

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Count: 29)

Allergy Forecast:

Mold: Low

