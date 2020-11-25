Franklin shop owner allows customers to privately shop by appointment amid pandemic

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Inside the Cozy Corner in Downtown Franklin, the owner, Michelle Harding, is ready for holiday shoppers. You can find gifts, Christmas decorations and more. However, Harding understands not everyone is comfortable going out to shop in public right now.

“They might not know when to come downtown to a public business, so private shopping is a good way for them to be by themselves and get what they need for the holidays,” Harding explained.

Harding said a friend recommended that she allow people to come in by appointment to eliminate contact with other shoppers. She is now taking these appointments right before or after regular business hours.

“I do have appointments coming up,” Harding said. “I’ve got one coming up this Saturday at 9:30 before I open the shop. So, I will lock the door when she comes in, and let her do her shopping, and she’ll be able to do it without a crowd around her.”

It is all about being compassionate during this time, and allowing everyone to still enjoy the tradition of holiday shopping.

“It’s just a way to help people feel like Christmas isn’t totally out of the picture. We can still get it done by helping each other get through it,” Harding said.

The store also offers curbside pickup. For more information on business hours, and a number you can call to schedule an appointment you can visit cozycornergifts.com.

