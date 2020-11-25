Advertisement

Heavy Rain, Storms Likely Wednesday

WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EST /4 PM CST/ THIS AFTERNOON
Marginal Risk
Marginal Risk(WBKO)
By Matthew Stephens
Published: Nov. 25, 2020 at 4:33 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Gusty winds, heavy rains and a few strong thunderstorms are possible this morning and throughout the day, as a potent low pressure system and cold front march through the region Wednesday.  As a result, a “Marginal Risk” for severe weather continues through Wednesday afternoon until this system clears to the East.  Highs today will top out in the 60s with precipitation chances ending overnight and low in the upper 40s.  Some lingering clouds are likely Thursday morning, but we can expect dry weather for Thanksgiving.  Highs will top out in the upper 50s with Mostly Cloudy skies.  Friday and Saturday both appear to be dry, as well, but an closed off low pressure system will bring rain chances again Sunday with much colder air moving in behind it...

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Inmate's wife worries for his safety after a distressing call about poor living conditions.
Warren County inmate’s wife worries for his safety after distressing call
Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports second highest COVID-19 total for a Tuesday
On June 27, 2019, Senate Bill 67 took effect in Kentucky, making sexual crimes against an...
Two Kentuckians convicted of sex crimes involving an animal
Edmonson County Sheriff's Department: domestic complaint leads to assault on a police officer
Edmonson County domestic complaint leads to assault on a police officer
The state will not be able to pay any extended benefits after Nov. 28.
Federal labor rules end extended unemployment aid for Kentuckians

Latest News

Marginal Risk for severe
‘First Alert Day’ for Wednesday!
Slightly Warmer
Warmer Tuesday, Followed by Storms Wednesday
"First Alert Weather Day" Wednesday
Breezy and Warmer Tuesday
Cool, but quite weather expected Monday
Cool, but Quiet Weather Expected Monday