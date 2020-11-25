Heavy Rain, Storms Likely Wednesday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Gusty winds, heavy rains and a few strong thunderstorms are possible this morning and throughout the day, as a potent low pressure system and cold front march through the region Wednesday. As a result, a “Marginal Risk” for severe weather continues through Wednesday afternoon until this system clears to the East. Highs today will top out in the 60s with precipitation chances ending overnight and low in the upper 40s. Some lingering clouds are likely Thursday morning, but we can expect dry weather for Thanksgiving. Highs will top out in the upper 50s with Mostly Cloudy skies. Friday and Saturday both appear to be dry, as well, but an closed off low pressure system will bring rain chances again Sunday with much colder air moving in behind it...

