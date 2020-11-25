Advertisement

Man pleads guilty in plot to attack White House, Trump Tower

A view of the Trump Tower in New York City.
A view of the Trump Tower in New York City.(John Nacion/STAR MAX/IPx)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 6:22 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Federal authorities say a South Carolina man has pleaded guilty to a terror charge for plotting to bomb or shoot up sites including the White House and Trump Tower in New York City in attacks inspired by the Islamic State group.

Kristopher Sean Matthews pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge to provide material support to IS during a court hearing in San Antonio on Tuesday.

Matthews admitted he conspired with 22-year-old Jaylyn Christopher Molina of Texas to share bomb-making information for the purposes of domestic and foreign attacks on behalf of IS.

Matthews faces up to 20 years in federal prison when he is sentenced March 4.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Inmate's wife worries for his safety after a distressing call about poor living conditions.
Warren County inmate’s wife worries for his safety after distressing call
Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports 2,135 COVID-19 cases; 5 deaths
Dale Meredith was arrested on several charges related to a July collision.
Horse Cave man indicted for manslaughter after collision
Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports second highest COVID-19 total for a Tuesday
Robbery at Waffle House on Russellville Road

Latest News

More than 88,000 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 across America. That's a new record set...
More than 88,000 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 across America
FILE - This May 11, 2018, file photo, from the California Department of Corrections and...
California OK’d aid in name of Scott Peterson, other killers
Bowling Green Fire Department delivers Thanksgiving meal boxes to the Family Enrichment Center
Bowling Green Fire Department delivers Thanksgiving meal boxes to the Family Enrichment Center
Edmonson County domestic complaint leads to assault on a police officer
Edmonson County domestic complaint leads to assault on a police officer
Bowling Green area Thanksgiving carryout options
Bowling Green area Thanksgiving carryout options