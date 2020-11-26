A Brighter Black Friday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We just couldn’t shake the clouds this Thanksgiving Day, but at least the holiday was a quiet one weatherwise. Temperatures stayed cool with the clouds, staying in the low 50s throughout the day. More sunshine is expected for Black Friday, however, with warmer afternoon readings.

Dry weather continues for a couple more days. A weak front slides through Friday night with little more than some clouds. Cooler temperatures will follow, however, with highs in the low 50s Saturday. Expect more sunshine for Saturday, too.

MAJOR changes arrive beginning Sunday. That’s when low pressure moving through the Deep South spreads moisture northward into South-Central KY. Expect rain to break out Sunday afternoon, with showers likely into Sunday night. As the low moves east and then northeast of us Monday, it pulls down colder air, changing rain showers to snow showers. At this time, snow amounts appear light for our area, nevertheless, our first flakes of the season do appear likely! The biggest story next week: The cold! Temperatures will be the coldest so far this season as the calendar flips from November to December. Highs may not even get out of the 30s Monday and Tuesday with lows plunging well into the 20s. Wind chills will also come into play, falling well into the teens Monday night!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

BLACK FRIDAY: Becoming Mostly Sunny, a Bit Warmer. High 60, Low 37, winds S-5

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, Cooler. High 53, Low 33, winds NE-5

SUNDAY: Showers Developing. High 58, Low 33, winds E-4

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 53

Today’s Low: 51

Normal High: 55

Normal Low: 34

Record High: 75 (1935)

Record Low: 14 (1898)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 1.10″ (-2.49″)

Yearly Precip: 50.38″ (+6.13″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Today’s Sunset: 4:30 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:37 a.m.

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Count: 29)

Allergy Forecast:

Mold: Low

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.