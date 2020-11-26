Area hotels offering special holiday packages

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The hospitality industry has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, and area hotels hope you’ll close out 2020 by spending a couple of nights with them.

The three Bowling Green-area Marriott hotels (Courtyard, Fairfield and Towne Place) are offering Hotel Holiday Headquarter specials for families looking for a safe, socially-distanced getaway with holiday treats for the kids.

Those specials include Twinkle at the Track packages daily from November 27-December 31 and holiday-themed nights every Friday and Saturday from Black Friday to December 19.

