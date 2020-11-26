Advertisement

Area hotels offering special holiday packages

By Laura Rogers
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 12:13 PM CST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The hospitality industry has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, and area hotels hope you’ll close out 2020 by spending a couple of nights with them.

The three Bowling Green-area Marriott hotels (Courtyard, Fairfield and Towne Place) are offering Hotel Holiday Headquarter specials for families looking for a safe, socially-distanced getaway with holiday treats for the kids.

Those specials include Twinkle at the Track packages daily from November 27-December 31 and holiday-themed nights every Friday and Saturday from Black Friday to December 19.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Last week, Governor Andy Bashear and post new COVID-19 restrictions that impact public...
Bowling Green small business owner says new COVID-19 restrictions are hurting Kentucky’s economy
A hearing is scheduled for Monday.
Brewed coffee shop heading to court over indoor dining
Brewed owner Andrew Cooperrider has made it clear they have no intention of stopping indoor...
Business booms for Lexington coffee shop defying Beshear’s orders
Allen and Monroe's counties reported new COVID-19 numbers
Allen and Monroe Counties report new COVID-19 cases.
Governor Beshear reported new COVID-19 numbers for Thursday and Friday
Gov. Beshear says Thursday was the highest day ever for New COVID-19 cases

Latest News

The Purple Door Boutique (WBKO)
Local store participates in Black Friday, looks forward to Small Business Saturday
Stuff the Bus hosts their Turkey Drop in Kentucky
Stuff the Bus hosts their Turkey Drop in Kentucky
Stuff The Bus Turkey Drop in Butler County
Stuff the Bus hosts annual Turkey Drop, delivers meals to families in South-Central Kentucky
Black Friday sign at Belk (WBKO)
‘Not a typical Black Friday’ Most stores emptier than usual for day after Thanksgiving tradition
The Governor’s restrictions limit the number of people who can attend a funeral service to 25....
Funeral directors say they’re losing out on thousands of dollars because of new state mandates