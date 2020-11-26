Advertisement

Bidens Thanksgiving message: Better days coming

By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 10:47 AM CST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden recorded a special message for Thanksgiving.

The video draws on similar themes to Joe Biden’s remarks Wednesday and their joint CNN op-ed.

The Bidens share how their family celebration will be a smaller affair and a sacrifice.

“We might not be able to join our hands around a table with our loved ones, but we can come together as a nation,” said the president-elect. “I know better days are coming. I know how bright our future is. I know the 21st century is going to be an American century.

“History has shown, and all of you have shown, that there is nothing we can’t do if we do it together.”

They shared their recorded message on Twitter.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Last week, Governor Andy Bashear and post new COVID-19 restrictions that impact public...
Bowling Green small business owner says new COVID-19 restrictions are hurting Kentucky’s economy
A hearing is scheduled for Monday.
Brewed coffee shop heading to court over indoor dining
Brewed owner Andrew Cooperrider has made it clear they have no intention of stopping indoor...
Business booms for Lexington coffee shop defying Beshear’s orders
Allen and Monroe's counties reported new COVID-19 numbers
Allen and Monroe Counties report new COVID-19 cases.
Governor Beshear reported new COVID-19 numbers for Thursday and Friday
Gov. Beshear says Thursday was the highest day ever for New COVID-19 cases

Latest News

FILE - This April 5, 2020, file photo shows an envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed...
High court takes up census case, as other count issues loom
An Amber Alert was issued for Victoria Alerman out of Rotan, Texas.
Amber Alert issued for missing Texas toddler
One person is dead and another person injured after a mall shooting in California.
1 dead, 1 injured in Sacramento Black Friday mall shooting
One person is dead and another person injured after a mall shooting in California.
One person is dead and another person injured after a mall shooting in California
This photo released by the semi-official Fars News Agency shows the scene where Mohsen...
Iran’s president vows revenge over slain military scientist