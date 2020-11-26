First Christian church gives out 1500 meals to Bowling Green community

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - First Christian church in Bowling Green is giving the food insecure a Thanksgiving meal.

First Christian and United Methodist’s Thanksgiving day meal feeds over a thousand people.

“We feel like church is a verb. You don’t have to be sitting in a building to worship. We need to be Jesus’s hands and feet. And that’s why we feel like it’s important,” explains the organizer Lisa Howlett.

Volunteers have been here every morning since Tuesday making food non-stop.

“For elderly, for people who can’t afford to make their own meal, people living by themselves, just whoever. There’s no qualifications.”

First Christian church has a Thanksgiving Day meal every year, normally, both dine-in and carry out, but this year, the church went with a drive-thru where people can come and take their meals to go.

“I guess you can say we were blessed by a large number of guests and we were blessed by having the resources to be able to do it,” says Howlett.

More than ever in fact. Rather than a thousand orders, First Christian received 1500. Essity North America and St. James United Methodist donated enough funds fill all the orders.

“Coincidentally, God works in miraculous ways.”

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.