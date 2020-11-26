Advertisement

Help extreme medical cases in need at Bowling Green/Warren County Humane Society

By Ana Medina
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 2:09 PM CST
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Beginning Friday November 27, the community can donate $20 in 2020 to help every possible abused, neglected, and injured homeless pet that comes into the Bowling Green/Warren County Humane Society.

The BGWC Humane Society relies heavily on donations from the community in order to treat every case.

During the “$20 in 2020” campaign, the BGWC Humane Society will be introducing new content daily through their social media platforms, beginning Friday, November 27 and finishing Friday, December 11.

All of the donations will go directly to their medical fund.

Donations can be made: - online at bgshelterpets.com/20in2020 or via phone at (270) 783-9404 or by mail - P.O. Box 1456 Bowling Green, KY 42102

The deadline to donate to this campaign is 12/11/2020.

