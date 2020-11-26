Tops advance to Crossover Classic Championship

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU advanced to the championship game of the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic after a 75-69 win over the Memphis Tigers.

“Great game,” WKU head coach Rick Stansbury said. “We’re blessed and thankful we came out of this one with a win and glad to be in this championship game.”

Junior center Charles Bassey finished with a double-double in just his second game back since suffering a season-ending leg injury in December of 2019.

“It was pretty good just getting back to my old self, playing to my capability,” said Bassey

Bassey led the Tops with 21 points, 14 rebounds, and seven blocks.

“Now there ain’t no question-- second half, we saw the old Charles in there dominating that paint,” Stansbury said. “He’s been out of this game for a long time. You’ve got to get yourself back into playing shape some, game experience shape. So the more he plays the better he’ll get.”

Redshirt senior forward Carson Williams finished with 14 points and nine rebounds.

“I thought after the first five, six minutes, I thought they came out and kind of punched us in the mouth a little bit with their pressure and intensity,” WKU head coach Rick Stansbury said. “We let it faze us a little bit when they got up seven or eight. But then we settled down. We were better. I know this in the second half, we only had four turnovers in the second half. The thing we did again in the second half, we got the ball in that paint. These two guys beside me (Bassey and Williams) went to work.”

WKU would find themselves trailing 18-8 in the first half after a 13-0 run by Memphis over a seven-minute period.

“There’s no panic in us when we get down a little bit,” Stansbury said. “Through 40 minutes, we got different ways we can score the basketball.”

The Tops would answer with an 11-0 run over their own, highlighted by back-to-back-to-back three-pointers from Taveion Hollingsworth, Carson Williams, and Luke Frampton.

In the second half, the Tops opened on a 14-4 run, taking a 48-39 lead with 13:31 left to play.

WKU continued their success at getting to the free-throw line. The Tops went 19 of 24 from the line, including 15 of 20 in the second half.

With five seconds left, Memphis would pull within two after a three-pointer by Landers Nolley II, but free throws by seniors Taveion Hollingsworth and Kenny Cooper would ice the game.

The Tops will now face either West Virginia or VCU in the championship game at 12:30 p.m. CT Friday on ESPN.

