“Waffle It” provides free Thanksgiving meals to food insecure

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - An instance of Thanksgiving kindness--the food truck “Waffled It” offered free meals.

The truck parked downtown across from the Bowling Green towers is giving away food to all who asked. One young food insecure man said the act of kindness meant a lot.

“I’m having a hard time. You know, I get food stamps but it’s kind of hard right now. But I try to make it and you know, stuff like this helps out with the community and everything,” explained Aaron Hittson.

Every box was filled with turkey, gravy and of course, a waffle. Aaron says the food was great for a thanksgiving day meal.

We are so thankful to everyone who helped make today possible, serving food to our community in need. And a special... Posted by Waffled It on Thursday, November 26, 2020

