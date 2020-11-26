Warren county TikTok influencer taking part in Amazon Christmas Wish List Wipe Out

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Patricia Duncan has 1.6 million followers on TikTok and she’s using that influence for good.

Starting November 30 at 11:00 a.m., she’ll take part in the Amazon Christmas Wish List Wipe Out which will help charities build up supplies needed to fulfill their missions.

Duncan chose Glory Baby Ministry, which brings comfort to families grieving through a miscarriage, stillbirth, or infant loss through burial gowns or memorial packages.

