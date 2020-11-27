Advertisement

Allen and Monroe Counties report new COVID-19 cases.

Allen and Monroe's counties reported new COVID-19 numbers
Allen and Monroe's counties reported new COVID-19 numbers(WBKO)
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Allen and Monroe’s counties reported new COVID-19 cases Friday.

ACHD reported Allen County added 16 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 and now has had a total of 715 cases reported since the start of the COVID-19 Outbreak.

Currently, 626 cases have fully recovered and are off quarantine with a remainder of 74 Active Cases in quarantine. ACHD reported 15 total deaths due to the virus.

The Monroe County Health Department is investigating eleven additional confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Monroe County has had a total of 701 confirmed cases and 582 of those cases have recovered.

There have been fourteen deaths reported from COVID-19.

