Brewed coffee shop heading to court over indoor dining

A hearing is scheduled for Monday.
A hearing is scheduled for Monday.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington business that’s shut down for ignoring a state ban on indoor dining is now heading for court.

The Fayette County Health Department filed a complaint against the Brewed coffee bar on Wednesday.

The restaurant has lost its food and liquor license.

A hearing is scheduled for Monday.

Business booms for Lexington coffee shop defying Beshear’s orders

