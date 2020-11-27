Brewed coffee shop heading to court over indoor dining
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington business that’s shut down for ignoring a state ban on indoor dining is now heading for court.
The Fayette County Health Department filed a complaint against the Brewed coffee bar on Wednesday.
The restaurant has lost its food and liquor license.
A hearing is scheduled for Monday.
