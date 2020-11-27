What Thanksgiving morning travel at Blue Grass Airport looks like

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - To curb the spread of COVID-19, health leaders have discouraged people from gathering and traveling. But many kept to their Thanksgiving plans despite the warning.

At Blue Grass Airport this morning, it was business as usual- flights taking off and passengers checking in.

“It’s always good to see family during the holidays. It’s good being around people you love and having a good time,” traveler Eric Brown said.

Many people are still traveling despite the recommendations to stay home.

“That’s just a choice I made to not spend the holiday alone,” traveler Jennifer Harris said.

With COVID-19 cases rising, some people have canceled their Thanksgiving plans. But they’re finding other ways to celebrate.

“My parents turned me down because they’re COVID crazy and didn’t want me to visit, so I figured I would go do something myself,” Lucie Becus said.

“I’ve been on a journey of self recovery and I’m going to Christ fellowship to get baptized,” Harris said.

Travelers say they’re being safe by wearing masks, washing hands, and staying six feet apart.

“It’s one of those things you have to take seriously all the time and be OK with that or risk increased numbers again,” traveler Fernando Kittrell said.

Airlines are being cautious too, reminding passengers to follow CDC guidelines.

“The fact that you’re not going to be next to someone you don’t know would be wonderful all the time,” Becus said.

Officials have discouraged people from traveling, but in order to see family, some feel it’s worth the risk.

“Time is promised to no one. No one is promised tomorrow,” traveler Eileen Bowker said.

The state has put out a travel advisory. Anyone who travels to areas on the list must quarantine for 14 days.

